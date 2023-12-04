50% work over on second Ring Road of Madurai

December 04, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The second Ring Road connecting Dindigul highway with Tiruchi highway bypassing Madurai City has been progressing with a target of throwing open two segments totalling 13 km of the 30-km four-lane highway with flyovers and underpasses, by March.

The work which was scheduled to start in October 2020 got delayed for nearly six months owing to COVID-19-related issues. Besides, the workers could not enter the 183.67 hectares of land acquired for the project due to stiff resistance from villagers, mostly farmers.

Similarly, the road had to pass through Waguthamalai Reserve Forest area close to Vadipatti for 210 metres for which clearance from the Forest Department was required.

Once completed, the four-lane highway with paved shoulders and median will run for 30 km. It will divert vehicular traffic away from Madurai city and provide faster passage for vehicles from Vadipatti to reach Tiruchi highway.

“National Highways Authority of India has occupied the entire land acquired and work is progressing as per the revised schedule,” an official said. The greenfield road would come up on an embankment of a minimum of 3.5 metres above paddy fields on both sides. The project envisages construction of flyovers / underpasses at five places - Dindigul highway, Tiruchi highway, Natham Road, Alagarkoil Road and Oomachikulam-Alanganallur road.

The total project cost is ₹833.16 crore of which ₹493.02 crore is for road construction.

The official said that presently it takes at least one hour for vehicles coming from Dindigul highway to pass through Madurai City to reach Mattuthavani bus stand or Tiruchi highway. “Once, the new Ring Road is thrown open, the 30-km distance could be covered in 20 to 30 minutes. Besides, multiple entries into Madurai city will be provided through Natham Road, Alanganallur Road and Alagarkoil Road,” he added.

The road would be connected to Tiruchi-Madurai highway at a point three km away from Chittampatti toll plaza on Tiruchi highway.

While 50% of the physical work has been completed, NHAI plans to provide motorable road for at least 13 km in two stretches by March.

