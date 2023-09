September 29, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

Fifty prisoners lodged in Madurai Central Prison have cleared the Class VIII public examination held in August for which the results were announced on Friday.

Forty seven men and three women lodged in the women special prison have cleared the examination. Candidates who have passed Class VIII would apply for the Class X public examination to be held in December, a statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.