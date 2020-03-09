50 persons in isolation at home in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

09 March 2020 22:22 IST

Fifty persons, who returned to the district from various foreign destinations, are in isolation in their homes and under monitoring by doctors, Collector Sandeep Nanduri has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Sandeep said all 50 persons who returned from foreign countries were screened at the airports itself and all of them found to be asymptomatic.

“Even then, they are in isolation in their homes itself and their health parameters being monitored by the doctors visiting them everyday,” the Collector said.

Job fair

Mr. Sandeep also inaugurated online registration of physically challenged persons at www.weareyourvoice.org for participating in a job fair to be organised here on April 26.

It would be exclusively for the differently-abled candidates who have passed SSLC, Plus Two, ITI, diploma in any branch of engineering or degree.