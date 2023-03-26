ADVERTISEMENT

50 people injured in Jallikattu at Aviyur

March 26, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

Jallikattu being held at Aviyur near Kariyaptti in Virudhunagar district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fifty people were injured in a jallikattu event held at Aviyur on Sunday.

While four of them who sustained serious injuries were admitted to the Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai, others were treated as outpatients.

Jallikattu was being held in connection with Sri Karupannasamy temple in Aviyur after 10 years. It attracted huge crowd to witness the sport. Though 700 bulls and 400 tamers were registered, only 477 bulls could be let into the arena.

All the bulls and bull tamers underwent medical check up before being allowed to participate in the event. The winning tamers and bulls were rewarded by the organisers.

