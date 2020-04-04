‘50% of house checks completed’

More than 50% of door-to-door checks in COVID-19 ‘containment zones’ has been completed in th district, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, she said 38 patients from Tirunelveli, two each from Tenkasi and Thoothukudi, who tested positive, were undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH). Moreover, those who were in primary and secondary contact with the patients had been isolated and quarantined at home.

The Collector said 650 beds and 25 ventilators were now available in TVMCH. Even as more testing kits were on their way, 400 kits were available in the hospital and the results would be available within four hours.

Since 16 ‘positive’ patients were from Mepalalayam, the entire locality comprising 34,000 houses had been isolated for the door-to-door checks of people suffering from any ailment, especially viral infection.

A similar exercise had been initiated in Kalakkad also as the area had three ‘positive’ patients.