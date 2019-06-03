50% of applicants skip exam

More than 50% of the candidates, who had registered for the civil services preliminary examination organised by Union Public Service Commission, failed to turn up for the exam on Sunday.
According to data provided by the district administration, only 3,275 of the 7,292 candidates, which is only 44.92 %, turned up for the forenoon session of the examination. The percentage came down further for the afternoon session, for which only 3,233 candidates appeared. The examination was conducted in 18 centres in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor