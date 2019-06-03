50% of applicants skip exam

More than 50% of the candidates, who had registered for the civil services preliminary examination organised by Union Public Service Commission, failed to turn up for the exam on Sunday.

According to data provided by the district administration, only 3,275 of the 7,292 candidates, which is only 44.92 %, turned up for the forenoon session of the examination. The percentage came down further for the afternoon session, for which only 3,233 candidates appeared. The examination was conducted in 18 centres in the district.