50 missing mobile phones restored to owners by police

November 24, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - MADURAI

Fifty mobiles phones that were stolen or went missing were recovered and restored to the owners by Madurai District Police on Thursday.

The mobile phones, worth ₹7.20 lakh, have been recovered in the last one month by the Madurai District Cyber Crime Police. The swift action by the Cyber Crime Police has resulted in the recovery of 927 mobiles phones, worth ₹1.29 crore, till date.

The quick action by district police has helped in recovery of ₹32.18 lakh which was siphoned off from different bank accounts by fraudsters.

In a statement, Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said people should be wary of tricksters who tried to obtain bank details, like account number, CVV and OTP through calls.

They should not fall prey to investment apps which came with attractive rates of interest, including money doubling. Similarly, they should not get cheated of their money by the promise of online employment opportunities advertised through social media, he said.

The people had been advised not to attend video calls made from unknown numbers and not to click links that were received on their phones in the guise of updating the phones.

In case of losing money to fraudsters, the people should immediately call 1930 and lodge their complaints with all details. They could also lodge complaints through https://ww.cybercrime.gov.in within 24 hours, the statement said.

Madurai District Police also recovered 12 motorcycles which were stolen from various parts of Tirumangalam in the last two months and arrested two persons on Thursday.

The police identified the accused as C. Palpandi (30) of Sukkuvadanpatti in Theni district and M. Vijay (23) of Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli.