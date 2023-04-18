ADVERTISEMENT

50 lost, recovered mobile phones restored to owners

April 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad hands over a lost and recovered mobile phone to the owner in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Madurai District Cyber Crime Police station has restored 50 lost and recovered mobile phones worth ₹8 lakh to the owners on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad handed over the mobile phones to the owners. The Cyber Crime police has so far handed over 1,027 lost and recovered mobile phones worth ₹1.44 crore to the owners. Similarly, ₹6.26 lakh which was siphoned off from bank accounts by tricksters were sent back to the respective bank accounts in the last one month, a statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US