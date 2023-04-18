HamberMenu
50 lost, recovered mobile phones restored to owners

April 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad hands over a lost and recovered mobile phone to the owner in Madurai on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad hands over a lost and recovered mobile phone to the owner in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Madurai District Cyber Crime Police station has restored 50 lost and recovered mobile phones worth ₹8 lakh to the owners on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad handed over the mobile phones to the owners. The Cyber Crime police has so far handed over 1,027 lost and recovered mobile phones worth ₹1.44 crore to the owners. Similarly, ₹6.26 lakh which was siphoned off from bank accounts by tricksters were sent back to the respective bank accounts in the last one month, a statement said.

