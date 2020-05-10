50 kg of meat, fish destroyed

MADURAI

Madurai Corporation officials destroyed 50 kilograms of meat and fish seized from street vendors at three locations in the city on Sunday morning.

A press release said that Corporation officials, who were on an inspection across the city on Sunday, found street vendors selling meat and fish at Vellalar Cross Street (ward 10), Anthoniyar Kovil Street (ward 13) and Manjal Medu Colony (ward 14).

“Despite a directive from the Collector and repeated appeals from the civic body through public address system against the practice, street vendors were involved in selling meat and fish on Sunday. Two weeks back, we had destroyed around 350 kg of meat confiscated from shops in wards 13 and 14. Though, the number of vendors has come down, a few vendors still undertook sales,” said an official from the health wing of the Corporation.

He said that the vendors had bought the meat a few days back and stored it in ice boxes. Police were present along with Corporation officials during the inspection.