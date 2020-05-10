Madurai

50 kg of meat, fish destroyed

MADURAI

Madurai Corporation officials destroyed 50 kilograms of meat and fish seized from street vendors at three locations in the city on Sunday morning.

A press release said that Corporation officials, who were on an inspection across the city on Sunday, found street vendors selling meat and fish at Vellalar Cross Street (ward 10), Anthoniyar Kovil Street (ward 13) and Manjal Medu Colony (ward 14).

“Despite a directive from the Collector and repeated appeals from the civic body through public address system against the practice, street vendors were involved in selling meat and fish on Sunday. Two weeks back, we had destroyed around 350 kg of meat confiscated from shops in wards 13 and 14. Though, the number of vendors has come down, a few vendors still undertook sales,” said an official from the health wing of the Corporation.

He said that the vendors had bought the meat a few days back and stored it in ice boxes. Police were present along with Corporation officials during the inspection.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 8:41:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/50-kg-of-meat-fish-destroyed-madurai/article31551455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY