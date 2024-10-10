ADVERTISEMENT

50 kg of ganja seized, three held near Madurai

Published - October 10, 2024 07:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai District Police seized 50 kg of ganja, which was being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh, at Othakadai near here on Wednesday and arrested three persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police, led by Othakadai Inspector Sivabalan, intercepted a car at Othakadai. The police found that 50 kg of ganja was being brought in the car into Madurai.

The police arrested three persons, identified as K. Dhanalakshmi, 56, and K. Kannan, 34, both from Villupuram, and M. Kesavakrishnan, 22, of Chennai. The police also seized six mobile phones and the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind said a special team had been formed to take swift action against ganja peddlers who smuggled the narcotic substance from Andhra Pradesh and sell it in Madurai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police warned that stern action would be taken against the ganja peddlers, and their movable and immovable assets and those of their relatives would be confiscated.

People aware of ganja smuggling could alert Madurai Rural Police over 94981-81206. The identity of the callers would be kept confidential, the SP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US