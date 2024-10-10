50 kg of ganja seized, three held near Madurai

Madurai District Police seized 50 kg of ganja, which was being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh, at Othakadai near here on Wednesday and arrested three persons.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police, led by Othakadai Inspector Sivabalan, intercepted a car at Othakadai. The police found that 50 kg of ganja was being brought in the car into Madurai.

The police arrested three persons, identified as K. Dhanalakshmi, 56, and K. Kannan, 34, both from Villupuram, and M. Kesavakrishnan, 22, of Chennai. The police also seized six mobile phones and the car.

Madurai Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind said a special team had been formed to take swift action against ganja peddlers who smuggled the narcotic substance from Andhra Pradesh and sell it in Madurai.

The police warned that stern action would be taken against the ganja peddlers, and their movable and immovable assets and those of their relatives would be confiscated.

People aware of ganja smuggling could alert Madurai Rural Police over 94981-81206. The identity of the callers would be kept confidential, the SP said.