50 kg of drugs seized, two from Chennai held

December 12, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The police taking drugs in a steel container to be deposited in the court in Ramanathapuram on Monday.

RAMANATHAPURAM

Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (Tiruchi unit) seized over 50 kg of drugs including methamphetamine and arrested two persons from Chennai at Pogalur Toll Plaza near Chatrakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They intercepted a vehicle in the early hours of Monday following a check at the toll plaza since Sunday midnight, reliable sources said. A search of the car led to seizure of the drugs.

The accused were identifited as B. Dhanasekaran, 32, of Kodungaiyur and V. Backiaraj, 39, of Chennai. They were produced before a Judicial Magistrate court, the sources said and added that the vehicle used for transport of the drug was also impounded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The drugs may be worth several crores in the international market. Further investigation was on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US