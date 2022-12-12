50 kg of drugs seized, two from Chennai held

December 12, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (Tiruchi unit) seized over 50 kg of drugs including methamphetamine and arrested two persons from Chennai at Pogalur Toll Plaza near Chatrakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

They intercepted a vehicle in the early hours of Monday following a check at the toll plaza since Sunday midnight, reliable sources said. A search of the car led to seizure of the drugs.

The accused were identifited as B. Dhanasekaran, 32, of Kodungaiyur and V. Backiaraj, 39, of Chennai. They were produced before a Judicial Magistrate court, the sources said and added that the vehicle used for transport of the drug was also impounded.

The drugs may be worth several crores in the international market. Further investigation was on.