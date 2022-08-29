50 kg ganja seized
Madurai City police on Monday seized 50 kg of ganja and arrested two persons.
The police said that based on a tip-off, a special team raided a house near Vandiyur and found the contraband worth ₹5 lakh.
The police arrested M. Muthukali (42) and M. Govindan (38) and seized ₹1.73 lakh and three mobiles.
