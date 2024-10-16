ADVERTISEMENT

50 kg charas, 5 kg ketamine seized in Murappanadu in Thoothukudi district

Published - October 16, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Thoothukudi

The Hindu Bureau

In a big haul, a Coastal Security Group team from Thoothukudi on Wednesday seized 50 kg of charas and 5 kg of ketamine from a hideout in Murappanadu and arrested R. Durapandi.

Acting on a tip-off, the team led by Sub-Inspector of Police Muthumari Deivendrar raided the premises of Duraipandi and found the narcotic substances, said CSG Inspector M. Petchimuthu.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs were to be smuggled to Sri Lanka. The arrested man and the seized consignment were handed over to NIB-CID for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US