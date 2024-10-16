GIFT a SubscriptionGift
50 kg charas, 5 kg ketamine seized in Murappanadu in Thoothukudi district

Published - October 16, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Thoothukudi

The Hindu Bureau

In a big haul, a Coastal Security Group team from Thoothukudi on Wednesday seized 50 kg of charas and 5 kg of ketamine from a hideout in Murappanadu and arrested R. Durapandi.

Acting on a tip-off, the team led by Sub-Inspector of Police Muthumari Deivendrar raided the premises of Duraipandi and found the narcotic substances, said CSG Inspector M. Petchimuthu.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs were to be smuggled to Sri Lanka. The arrested man and the seized consignment were handed over to NIB-CID for further investigation.

October 16, 2024

