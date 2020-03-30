50 grocery shops shut down for not following personal distancing

Madurai Corporation officials on Monday ordered closure of 50 grocery shops across the city, where personal distancing among customers was not followed.

A Corporation official said that markings in the form of circles or squares were absent in front of most of these shops. “A large number of customers visited these shops and personal distancing was not maintained at all. We insisted that even small shops which had limited customers must ensure personal distancing between customers,” the official said.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that the action was taken as they wanted shopkeepers to take COVID-19 pandemic seriously. “This is a warning to shopkeepers and we will allow them to open their shops after getting an assurance from them in writing. Our intention is not to punish them, but to make them understand the gravity of the issue,” he said.

The civic body had been taking various steps to prevent crowding of customers at vegetable markets. On Monday, mobile vegetable vending outlets were operational at 17 locations across the city. Following the rush of people to markets on Sunday, the civic body announced that mobile vegetable vending outlets would be functional in each of the 100 wards, he said.

“The civic body provided light commercial vehicles for each of these 17 vegetable vendors to facilitate their transport to their earmarked places. We are planning to increase the number of vehicles to help the vendors,” Mr. Visakan said.

The Corporation had also earmarked 14 places across the city for small vegetable vendors of Central Vegetable Market at Mattuthavani and Thayir Market on East Marret Street.

The civic body has released a list of grocery shops which will deliver products at the doorstep of the customers.

Since huge crowds were witnessed at meat stalls across the city on Sunday, Madurai Corporation has ordered temporary shifting of shops from the wholesale fish market at Karimedu on New Jail Road to Arapalayam bus stand.

A release from the civic body said that shops would stop selling fish at Karimedu market from Tuesday. The shops would be open at Arapalayam bus stand from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The officials asked retail sellers and customers to follow personal distancing.