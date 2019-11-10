Madurai

50 devotees trapped in flash floods at Sathuragiri hills rescued

Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel helping devotees cross a stream on Sathuragiri hills on Saturday night.

Police, fire service personnel help them cross streams on Sathuragiri hills

At least 50 devotees, who were trapped on Sathuragiri hills, were rescued in a late night operation on Saturday.

Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar said that a section of devotees, who had offered prayers at Sri Sundara Mahalingam Temple on Sathuragiri hills on Saturday, tried to climb down the hills in the afternoon despite the authorities having asked them to stay back as it was raining in the region.

However, some devotees started climbing down. As the rain intensified, Sangiliparai and Mankeni streams witnessed flash floods. The devotees got stuck there and sought the help of the authorities around 8 p.m.

A team of Virudhunagar district police, Fire and Rescue Services and Anti-Naxal Squad personnel rushed to the spot and helped the devotees cross the streams using ropes. The rescue operation was completed around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Sub-Collector said that some 200 devotees, who had stayed back at the hilltop temple, were also safely brought down to Thaniparai on Sunday.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar said that devotees were not allowed to climb up the hill on Sunday. “We will watch the situation for a couple of days before taking a call on allowing devotees,” he added.

