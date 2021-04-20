Madurai

20 April 2021 07:37 IST

There are 50 containment zones in Madurai district - 38 in the Corporation and the rest in rural areas.

According to a release from the district administration, the containment zones in the city are in Karisalkulam, Palanganatham, Surya Nagar near K. Pudur, K.K. Nagar, Sammattipuram, Villapuram Housing Board Colony, South Gate, Anuppanadi, Gnanaolivupuram, Kannanendhal, Sathamangalam, Avaniapuram, Anaiyur, Pankajam Colony, Mathichiyam, Tiruppalai, Munichalai, Visalakshipuram, Ponmeni, Mullai Nagar, P and T Nagar, Krishnapuram Colony 4th Street, Doak Nagar, Teppakulam, Harvey Nagar in Arasaradi, Melamadai and Pasumalai.

The containment zones in rural areas are in Othakadai, Kottampatti, Thanakkankulam, Sathiyamoorthy Nagar, Paravai, Usilampatti, and Karumathur.

A release from the district administration said arrangements had been made to ensure that essential commodities were provided to the residents of the containment zones. Hence, they should not leave the zones without proper permission from the authorities. Residents from the containment zones who leave the zones unnecessarily will be booked under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

All residents within the containment zones must follow the rules issued by the government and must stay indoors. They must wear facemasks, frequently wash hands, and follow other safety precautions to contain the spread of COVID-19, the release said.