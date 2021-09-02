‘50% college students turn out on day one’

As colleges for UG and PG students, except first years, began on Wednesday, student turnout seemed to be different across colleges in the district.

Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education Pon. Muthuramalingam said close to 50 per cent of students turned out in the district when colleges reopened. “There are 72 government, aided and self-financing colleges in the district. Under the rotational basis of classes for UG and PG students, around 14,300 students were eligible to attend physical classes on Wednesday. Only about 7,000 students attended colleges though. More students may turn up eventually, after getting vaccinated,” he said.

Principal and secretary of Lady Doak College Christianna Singh said the students were allowed to their campus only when they had taken both the doses of vaccines and hence they were not expecting too many students to turn up on day one. “About 1,000 students in the college have taken the first dose of vaccination. About 300 have taken the second dose. Close to 50 per cent of students have not yet been vaccinated. Until they are vaccinated, they can continue taking their online classes. Only 70 students attended college on Wednesday,” she said.

Principal of Thiagarajar College D. Pandiaraja said about 90 per cent attendance was observed in their college, as some departments in UG and PG began functioning.

Thiagarajar College of Engineering administration said around 200 PG students attended classes on day one and physical classes for UG were scheduled to begin only on September 6.