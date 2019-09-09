50 books for children released at Madurai book fair

It was a memorable day for enthusiasts of children;s literature as 50 books of various genres were released at Madurai Book Fair here on Sunday by the young ones themselves.

Children from Kailasapuram Corporation Primary School, Muthupatti Corporation Middle School, Ulaganeri Government Primary School, Othakadai Government Primary School, Dr. T. Thirugnanam Primary School and MC Higher Secondary School released the books and reviewed them.

K. Saravanan, the Headmaster of Dr. T. Thirugnanam Primary School and one of the organisers of the event, said that 50 books of various genres such as fantasy, science fiction, short stories, folk tales and science were published by Bharathi Puthaga Aalayam.

Fifty students were selected from these schools and they were given a copy of the book a week in advance to review it.

This is the third edition of a book-release of this size, he said. “The idea is to make the young students read and think about its contents. Some authors were also present. The students were encouraged to air their view about the book,” said R. Siva, another organiser.

S. Tamilselvan, a student from M.C. Primary School, who reviewed ‘Innal Idharkku Munnal,’ said, it was informative.

Tamil Nadu Science Forum and students from Eden Science Club in Ulaganeri also participated in the event.