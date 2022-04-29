50 booked for preventing police from discharging their duty

Vembakottai police have booked case against 50 persons, including an AIADMK functionary, Thangavelu, for ghearoing police who attempted to arrest a person on charge of illegaly producing crackers at his house in Vijayakarisalkulam near here on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team, led by Vembakottai Sub-Inspector of Police, Vetrivel, raided the house of one Ravikannan. When the police tried to take him to the police station, some 200 men and women, blocked the road with bikes and dumper bins.

They kept the police waiting at the village. They claimed that the villagers have no other means of livelihood and sought that the accused should not be sent to remand.

After over one hour of talks, the police team returned to the station empty handed.

Later, more police personnel went to the village had brought Ravi Kannan to the station. Though he was booked, he was let on bail.

Later, the police booked around 50 persons, including AIADMK functionary for preventing the police from discharging their duty.