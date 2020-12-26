Madurai

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju inaugurated two Amma Mini Clinics at Palanganatham and Keeraithurai here on Saturday.

Addressing the mediapersons after the inauguration, the Minister said that 50 Amma Mini Clinics will function in Madurai district. While 10 clinics will function in the city, the remaining will function in the rural areas. The clinics will function from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The clinics will be closed on Saturdays.

Each clinic will have one doctor, nurse and a medical assistant. The residents suffering from cold, fever and other non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, can get treated for free at the Amma Mini Clinics, said Mr. Raju.

“The private hospitals charge a hefty sum in treating patients. These clinics will help the poor patients to get free treatment,” he added.

The ₹ 1,295.76 crore worth Mullaperiyar drinking water project will be completed in 36 months, he said. “The completion of the project will solve the drinking water crisis in Madurai city,” the Minister added.