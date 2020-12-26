Madurai
Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju inaugurated two Amma Mini Clinics at Palanganatham and Keeraithurai here on Saturday.
Addressing the mediapersons after the inauguration, the Minister said that 50 Amma Mini Clinics will function in Madurai district. While 10 clinics will function in the city, the remaining will function in the rural areas. The clinics will function from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The clinics will be closed on Saturdays.
Each clinic will have one doctor, nurse and a medical assistant. The residents suffering from cold, fever and other non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, can get treated for free at the Amma Mini Clinics, said Mr. Raju.
“The private hospitals charge a hefty sum in treating patients. These clinics will help the poor patients to get free treatment,” he added.
The ₹ 1,295.76 crore worth Mullaperiyar drinking water project will be completed in 36 months, he said. “The completion of the project will solve the drinking water crisis in Madurai city,” the Minister added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath