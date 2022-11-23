5-year imprisonment for sexual assault

November 23, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUNELVELI

The POCSO Special Court here has awarded five years of imprisonment to a youth for sexually assaulting a minor.

 According to the prosecution, K. Murugan, 25, of Ramaiyanpatti near here sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl from another area near Tirunelveli Town. Following complaint from the victim’s mother, Murugan was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

 POCSO Special Court judge Anbu Selvi awarded five years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs. 2,000 on Murugan on Wednesday.

