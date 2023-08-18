HamberMenu
5 tonnes of ration rice seized

August 18, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Police have seized a mini lorry with five tonnes of ration rice even as it was being taken to neighbouring Kerala.  When the police intercepted a covered mini cargo vehicle at Padanthaalumoodu check-post on Friday, the driver abandoned the vehicle on the middle of the road and ran away. However, the police detained him up after a chase. He was identified as Anil from Paarasaala in Kerala.

 As the police checked the vehicle, they found five tonnes of ration rice packed in 125 bags. After giving the seized rice to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown at Kaappikaadu, the police handed over Anil and the vehicle to Civil Supplies CID police.

 During interrogation, the police found that the rice was being taken from Panagudi in Tirunelveli district to Kerala.

 Further investigations are on.

