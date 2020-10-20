5-Star rating for Francis Xavier Engineering College

The Union Ministry of Education, under its National Innovation and Startup Policy 2020, has awarded 5-Star rating to Francis Xavier Engineering College here based on the evaluation jointly done by the All India Council for Technical Education and National Innovation Council.

An official statement from the College said the Union Ministry of Education, which has awarded the prestigious 5-Star rating to 125 institutes of higher education across the country, has accorded the enviable rating to Francis Xavier Engineering College under the National Innovation and Startup Policy 2020. This Policy was formulated to encourage innovative inventions by educational institutions.

Based on the joint evaluation done by the AICTE and National Innovation Council on the efficiency of the products designed and fabricated by Francis Xavier Engineering College, the Union Ministry of Education has awarded 5 Star-rating to the College.

This information has been shared by Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank online, said S. Cletus Babu, chairman of SCAD Group of Institutions, which runs Francis Xavier Engineering College, in the statement.