5 shops sealed for selling banned tobacco products

TIRUNELVELI

The police and officials attached to the Department of Food Safety sealed five shops in Palayamkottai on Thursday for allegedly selling banned tobacco products.

Led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli East, V.R. Srinivasan and Designated Officer for Food Safety Sasi Deepa, the officials raided a few shops in South Bazaar, Manakaavalanpillai Nagar and KTC Nagar, all in Palayamkottai. As they seized 1.07 kg of banned tobacco products from two shops each in South Bazaar and Manakaavalanpillai Nagar and a shop in KTC Nagar, the shops were sealed.

“Since the banned tobacco products are seized from these shops for the first time, a fine of Rs. 5,000 each was slapped on the shop owners. If the banned tobacco products are sold near the schools and the colleges, the shops will be closed down permanently,” said A.R. Sankaralingam, Food Safety Officer.

Inspector of Police, Palayamkottai, Tirupathi, was present.