5 new roads, 2 bridges sanctioned

October 19, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari district has received ₹18.07 crore for laying five new roads and constructing two bridges, Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj has said.

In a statement, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said thei district administration had submitted several proposals for laying new roads, repairing damaged roads and constructing new bridges.

The government had approved the laying of Poovancode – Mulagumoodu Road in Thiruvattar union, Poottetri – Appicode Road in Killiyoor union, Vengaivilai – Oliyaapuram Road in Munsirai union, Mukkoottukkal – Moonaalumoolai – Thekkonam Road in Melpuram union and Viraalivilai – Thazhaiyankonam Road in Rajakkalmangalam union.

Moreover, new bridges were coming up to connect Malaivilai – Sengodi Road and Maaththur Thottippaalam area – Muthalaar.

The State Government had allocated ₹18.07 crore for laying the new roads and constructing the two bridges, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.

