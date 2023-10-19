HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

5 new roads, 2 bridges sanctioned

October 19, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Kanniyakumari district has received ₹18.07 crore for laying five new roads and constructing two bridges, Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj has said.

 In a statement, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said thei district administration had submitted several proposals for laying new roads, repairing damaged roads and constructing new bridges.

 The government had approved the laying of Poovancode – Mulagumoodu Road in Thiruvattar union, Poottetri – Appicode Road in Killiyoor union, Vengaivilai – Oliyaapuram Road in Munsirai union, Mukkoottukkal – Moonaalumoolai – Thekkonam Road in Melpuram union and Viraalivilai – Thazhaiyankonam Road in Rajakkalmangalam union.

 Moreover, new bridges were coming up to connect Malaivilai – Sengodi Road and Maaththur Thottippaalam area – Muthalaar.

 The State Government had allocated ₹18.07 crore for laying the new roads and constructing the two bridges, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.