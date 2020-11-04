5 Highways Department officials suspended

Tenkasi

04 November 2020 20:48 IST

Five officials of Department of Highways in the district have been placed under suspension in connection with alleged irregularities in award of road laying contracts.

According to Sivapadnamanathan, DMK’s Tenkasi south district in-charge, who had filed a petition in this connection in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, tenders for laying five roads in Tenkasi district for ₹98 crore were floated by the Department of Highways. While three of these five tenders were cancelled later, tenders for laying two roads were retained.

“For one of the roads, a Kadayanallur-based contractor alone had submitted his tender application and also a dummy tender in some other name since single tender for any work cannot be entertained as per the norms. Interestingly, the mandatory amount to be paid along with these two tenders was paid from an account belonging to the contractor, who ultimately bagged the contract with the connivance of the officials,” Mr. Sivapadnamanathan said.

Pointing this out, he had sent complaints to the Secretary, Department of Highways, Chief Engineer, Department of Highways and the District Collector in September last seeking action against the erring officials and also the contractor who had submitted a dummy tender application.

As no action was taken, Mr. Sivapadnamanathan filed a petition in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court with the prayer of seeking action against the officials, formation of a commission to inquire this irregularity and blacklisting of the contractor.

Even as this petition is pending before the Bench, five officials – Divisional Engineer, Tenkasi, Sundar Singh, Assistant Divisional Engineer, Tenkasi, Prabhakaran Prince, Assistant Engineer (Tenkasi North), Selvan, Assistant Divisional Engineer, Sankarankovil Merlin Chrystal and Assistant Engineer, Sankarankovil, Vairamuthu - have been placed under suspension, as a face saving measure, Mr. Sivapadnamanathan said.