August 09, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Five persons who allegedly looted 3.20 tonnes of cashew from a godown after threatening the security have been arrested.

Police said R. Paulraj of Paulpandi Nagar here is exporting cashew to his foreign customers after storing the edible nuts in a godown at Muthaiahpuram near here. An unidentified 5-member armed gang that came to the cashew godown in a mini cargo vehicle and a bike on August 7 night threatened the security at knifepoint and broke the locks in one of the shutters.

After two persons overpowered the security, others loaded 40 cashew bags in the mini cargo vehicle and escaped.

Based on the complaint from Mr. Paulraj, the Muththaiahpuram police filed a case and nabbed M. Alagar, 27 of Periyasamy Nagar Bridge area, his brother Manikandan, 32, V. Marimuthu of the same area, T. Suresh, 20, of Bryant Nagar here and C. Ajith Kumar, 26, of Sundar Nagar in Muththaiahpuram and seized the vehicle with 3.20 tonnes of cashew, worth about ₹ 3.20 lakh.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, who supervised the probe of this case, lauded the special team’s efforts in securing the culprits within a day.