5 held for attempting to smuggle beedi leaves to Sri Lanka

August 09, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle ₹ 10 lakh-worth beedi leaves to Sri Lanka.

When the Q Branch police team, led by Inspector Vijaya Anita, was patrolling near Vembar beach in the early hours of Wednesday, they spotted a mini lorry going towards the Vembar beach. As the police team intercepted the mini lorry, it was found that 1,200 Kg beedi leaves packed in 40 bags, worth about ₹ 10 lakh, had been loaded in the vehicle. Hence, the police team seized the vehicle with the beedi leaves.

 The police also arrested Saravanan, 23, of Manakkarai near Palayamkottai, Lourdhu Antony, 25, of Shanthi Nagar in Palayamkottai, Muthukumar, 30, of Kambaramayana Street in Palayamkottai, Chendur, 20, and Sivaperumal, 40, both hailing from Notchikulam near Palayamkottai.

The police found that they were attempting to smuggle the beedi leaves to Sri Lanka. Further investigations are on.

