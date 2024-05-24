5 feet increase in Papanasam dam; Kanniyakumari continues to get good rainfall

Water level in the Papanasam dam recorded 5 feet increase on Friday, thanks to the pre-monsoon showers in the catchment areas of the reservoir.

While the catchment areas of Papanasam dam and places like Maanjolai, Kaakkaachi, Naalumukku and Ooththu recorded decent rainfall, the places away from the Western Ghats had to satisfy with drizzle. Of this, Naalumkku recorded 103 mm rainfall, the highest in the district.

Consequently, water level in the Papanasam dam rose from 52 feet to 57 feet in 24 hours that ended at Friday 8 a.m.

Rainfall in the district till Friday 8 a.m. (in mm): Ambasamudram – 2, Cheranmahadevi – 6, Manimuthar – 9, Nanguneri and Palayamkottai – 5, Papanasam – 50, Radhapuram – 10, Tirunelveli – 1, Servarlar Dam – 28, Kannadiyan check-dam – 16, Kalakkad – 12, Kodumudiyar Dam – 23, Moolaikkaraipatti – 4, Maanjolai – 43, Kaakkaachi – 66, Naalumukku – 103 and Ooththu – 78.

Kanniyakuamri district continues to experience excellent rainfall for the third consecutive day as the district recorded the total rainfall of 1,010 mm till Friday 6 a.m. after being blessed with 1,528 mm rainfall on Thursday and 976 mm on Wednesday.

“The rain has damaged partly 14 huts so far while there is no information about loss of life or cattle due to rain,” said Collector P.N. Sridhar.

Since Petchiparai dam was getting 1,986 cusecs of water, 1,007 cusecs of water is discharged from the reservoir to maintain the water level at 45.64 feet against the maximum level of 48 feet. Influx of water into the Perunchani dam stood at 1,409 cusecs on Friday even as the water level stood at 53.60 feet against the maximum level of 77 feet.

Rainfall in the district: Kannimar – 27, Kottaaram – 40, Mayilaadi – 37, Nagercoil – 36, Aaralvaaimozhi – 16, Bhoothapandi – 23, Mukkadal Dam – 22, Balamore – 52, Thuckalay – 29, Colachel – 30, Eraniel – 25, Adaiyaamadai – 57, Kurunthancode – 35, Kozhiporevilai – 32, Maambazhathuraiyar Dam – 51, Chittar I – 54, Chittar II – 49, Kaliyal – 14, Kuzhithurai – 12, Petchipaarai Dam – 75, Perunchaani Dam – 53, Puththen Dam – 52, Surulacode – 47, Aanaikidangu – 49, Thirparappu – 42 and Mullankinaavilai – 42.

Tenkasi district recorded the total rainfall of just 99.70 mm on Friday with Adavinainar dam recording the district’s maximum rainfall of 18 mm. Mild drizzle brought respite to the residents of Thoothukudi on Friday while Maniyaachi and Ottapidaaram recorded 40 mm and 35 mm rainfall respectively.