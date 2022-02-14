TIRUNELVELI

Votes to be polled in Tirunelveli Corporation, thee municipalities and 17 town panchayats will be counted at five centres across the district, Collector V. Vishnu has said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting one of the five counting centres at Government College of Engineering on Tirunelveli – Nagercoil Highway on Monday, Mr. Vishnnu said the urban civic polls for the 55 wards of Tirunelveli Corporation would be held on February 19 in 491 polling booths and the voters of 69 wards in Vickramasingapuram, Ambasamudram and Kalakkad municipalities would cast their votes in 123 booths.

For the 264 wards of 17 town panchayats (after nine candidates were elected unopposed), the electorate would exercise their franchise in 319 polling booths. In all, election for 397 wards would be held in 933 polling booths, which would be manned by over 3,700 polling personnel on the day of polling.

For the 55 wards of Tirunelveli Corporation, 408 candidates are in the fray and 282 candidates were testing their electoral fortunes in the 69 wards of the three municipalities. After 9 candidates were elected unopposed, 1,100 candidates were facing the battle of ballots in 264 wards. In all, 1,790 candidates are in the fray for 389 wards.

After dividing the Tirunelveli Corporation, Vickramasingapuram, Ambasamudram and Kalakkad municipalities and the 17 town panchayats into 70 zones, as many zonal officers had been deployed to ensure free and fair election.

Following the polling on February 19, the Electronic Voting Machines used in the election would be taken to five counting centres, where strong rooms had been created to safely keep the EVMs.

While the votes polled in Tirunelveli Corporation, Sankar Nagar Town Panchayat and Naranammalpuram Town Panchayat would be counted in Government College of Engineering, Tirunelveli, counting of votes for Ambasamudram and Vickramasingapuram municipalities and Kallidaikurichi and Manimuthar town panchayats would be taken up at A.V.Rm.V Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Ambasamudram.

St. Francis Xavier Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Nanguneri, would be the counting centre for the voters to be polled in Kalakkad Municipality, Moolaikkaraipatti, Nanguneri and Thisaiyanvilai town panchayats. Votes to be polled in Cheranmahadevi, Gopalasamudram, Mela Seval, Mukkoodal, Pattamadai and Veeravanallur town panchayats would be counted at Periyar Government Higher Secondary School, Cheranmahadevi.

Fatima Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Valliyoor would be the counting centre for votes to be polled in Ervadi, Thirukkurunkudi, Panagudi and Vadakku Valliyoor town panchayats.

Loading of symbols in the 1,128 ballot units had been completed after the second randomization. Both the ballot units and the 1,128 control units had been kept under due protection.

While 1,173 police personnel, home guards and the ex-servicemen would be deployed across Tirunelveli City, 1,600 policemen would take care of the security arrangements in rural Tirunelveli, Mr. Vishnu said.

Election Observer for the district C.N. Maheswaran and Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran, who accompanied the Collector, inspected the arrangements like barricade erection, compartmentalization of counting hall, fitting of floodlights etc. being made for the counting of votes at Government College of Engineering. Fourteen tables will be put in the counting hall.