₹ 49.08-lakh worth benefits distributed to construction workers in Virudhunagar

December 26, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Monday distributed ₹ 49.08-lakh worth benefits to 2,150 construction workers.

Among the benefits were safety equipment like helmets, boots, gloves, face shields, glasses, full-body safety gear to 1,765 workers like masons, construction workers, road workers, electricians, carpenters, painters and welders.

Besides, other benefits like educational assistances, marriage assistances, death assistance, pension, family pension were also given to 290 others.

Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, Virudhunagar MLA, A.R.R. Srinivasan, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board, Ponkumar, Deputy Commissioner of Labour, Subramanian, Assistant Commissioner of Labour, Kalidoss, Municipal Chairman, Madhavan, were among those who were present.

