49-year-old woman’s organs donated

A 49-year-old woman’s organs were donated after she was declared brain dead by the doctors of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Thursday. More than seven persons were benefited by the organ donation.

On September 16, B. Santhi of Rathinapuri in Coimbatore district was riding pillion on a two- wheeler near Kannivadi in Dindigul district. She fell from the vehicle and suffered head injuries. She was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital from Government Dindigul Medical College Hospital. She was declared brain dead on September 19. The husband of the deceased, Baskaran, was willing to donate the organs of his wife following which her organs were harvested.

The harvested heart was taken to MGM Hospital in Chennai, liver to Velammal Hospital in Madurai, Kidneys to KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruchi and Government Rajaji Hospital, cornea and bones to Government Rajaji Hospital and skin to Grace Kennett Hospital in Madurai.

Government Rajaji Hospital and Madurai Medical College employees paid homage to the departed soul and Coimbatore district administration was informed to give State honours to the body of the deceased.

