49 tonnes of areca nut imported from Indonesia seized in Thoothukudi

November 09, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 49 tonnes of areca nut imported from Indonesia along with cattle fodder.

When 65 tonnes of areca nut, valued at ₹4 crore, was illegally imported from Indonesia in four containers along with rag cotton, the DRI officials seized it and arrested one person in this connection a couple of days ago.

Following information about illegal import of areca nut from Indonesia in the guise of cattle fodder, the DRI team raided a godown in Thoothukudi on Thursday. As they opened four containers, all imported from Indonesia, they found 49 tonnes of areca nut concealed behind the bags of fodder. The value of the areca nut seized is ₹3.50 crore.

During investigation, the DRI officials found that a Bengaluru-based firm had imported these containers. Further investigations are on.

