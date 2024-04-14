GIFT a SubscriptionGift
48 sovereigns, ₹60,000 stolen from locked house in Rajapalayam

April 14, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau
Forensic experts lifting fingerprints from the house in Rajapalayam on Saturday.

Forensic experts lifting fingerprints from the house in Rajapalayam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 In a daring burglary, 48 sovereigns of gold and ₹ 60,000 were stolen from a locked house here on Saturday during daytime when the family members were away for work. 

The police said that unidentified persons had broken multiple doors and laid their hands on the valuables in the house of K. Chandrasekaran (59), a clerk with a workers’ union at Gandhi Nagar. 

The police said that while Chandrasekaran had gone out to drop his daughter who was going to Madurai, his wife, Prema, a school teacher, had gone for election-related training class. 

The house was left locked between 11.15 a.m. and 3.30 p.m.

When they returned home, they were shocked to find that the grille gate and the front door were broken open. The almirah door and the locker inside were also broken open and the gold and cash were missing. 

Besides, the key of bank locker, passports and other documents were also stolen from the almirah. Forensic experts lifted fingerprints from the scene of crime. The police are trying to identify the accused with the video footage of closed-circuit television cameras installed on the street. 

The Rajapalayam south police have registered a case of burglary.

