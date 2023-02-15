48 missing mobile phones returned to owners in Ramanathapuram

February 15, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai handed over 48 stolen and recovered mobile phones to the owners in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

The mobile phones, worth a few lakh rupees, were traced and recovered by the District Cyber Crime police station.

The SP said community service record receipts had been issued for 926 missing phones in 2022, and 720 of them were traced. Similarly, he said, 40 out of 100 mobile phones that were reported missing in the district till date this year had been recovered.

Additional Superintendent of Police Unnikrishnan, Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime, D. Vetrivelrajan and Sub-Inspector of Police S. Diwakar were present.