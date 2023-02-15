ADVERTISEMENT

48 missing mobile phones returned to owners in Ramanathapuram

February 15, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai handing over a stolen mobile phone to the owner in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai handed over 48 stolen and recovered mobile phones to the owners in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

The mobile phones, worth a few lakh rupees, were traced and recovered by the District Cyber Crime police station.

The SP said community service record receipts had been issued for 926 missing phones in 2022, and 720 of them were traced. Similarly, he said, 40 out of 100 mobile phones that were reported missing in the district till date this year had been recovered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additional Superintendent of Police Unnikrishnan, Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime, D. Vetrivelrajan and Sub-Inspector of Police S. Diwakar were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US