48 dengue cases reported in Madurai district this month

Dengue cases in the district have increased over the past few days and a total of 48 persons have been reported positive since the beginning of this month till October 25. However, health officials say dengue prevention measures are underway and the outbreak is under control.

A total of 79 dengue cases have been reported in the district this year, but there were no deaths due to dengue.Dengue cases usually peak in October, said Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar. “The peaks in dengue incidence and dominance follows a cyclical pattern. By undertaking preventive measures, outbreak of dengue had been kept under control,” he said.

Currently, eight patients are being treated for dengue at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Though fever cases are being reported from places across the district, the number of cases from Tirumangalam, Melur and Vadipatti were on the rise. Three rapid response teams had been stationed in each block to deal with serious fever cases. Also, six isolated beds had been provided at the 13 upgraded public health centres, he said.

Collector T.G. Vinay said fogging, distribution of nilavembu kashayam -a herbal concoction, and mosquito control measures undertaken by domestic breeding checkers had been intensified to control the spread of dengue.

However, a health officer from a municipality said fogging was undertaken at the municipalities only after fever cases were reported. “Due to lack of funds, we undertake indoor fogging only when a dengue case is reported,” he said.

Of the total 48 dengue cases reported in the district this month, 23 were are reported from Madurai city areas, health officials said.

When enquired about the higher number of cases, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said the local body had deployed 1,000 domestic breeding checkers, was undertaking fogging measures and distributing nilavembu kashayam at medical camps. “The authorities are inspecting areas where fever cases are reported to ensure that the sources are destroyed. We are also imposing fine on people when mosquito breeding spots are found at home,” he said.