48 cases booked for banned fishing practice near Rameswaram

January 22, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Rameswaram

Officials from the Department of Fisheries have booked 48 cases against fishing boats that were involved in banned bottom trawling fishing activity in North sea of Rameswaram.

A team of officials, led by Assistant Director of Fisheries, Rameswaram, V. Abdul Kadhar, and members of Marine Enforcement Wing, conducted a joint inspection on Sunday.

They found that mechanised boats were indulging in bottom trawling, which is banned by the Government.

Besides, the officials also booked 49 cases against boats which had ventured into the sea without fishing tokens issued to them by the Fisheries Department.

The officials seized four tonnes of fishes caught by the fishermen using the banned fishing practice and auctioned them for ₹ 32,000.