48 aggrieved parents file complaints against children at Padmanabhapuram in Kanniyakumari district

September 27, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Complaints filed by 48 aggrieved parents against their children of physical and verbal abuse and abandoning them after usurping their properties have been referred to the police for comprehensive probe.

 Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram, H. R. Koushik, on receiving complaints from 48 senior citizens, who accused their children of not taking care of them even after inheriting properties from them through settlement deeds and abusing them, convened the tribunal on Wednesday to probe these petitions.

 As the petitioner senior citizens from Kalkulam, Thiruvattar, Killiyoor and Vilavancode taluks reiterated the charges they had leveled against their children during the inquiry, Mr. Koushik asked the police stations concerned to probe the complaints further.

 “If the charges of physical and verbal abuses are proved during the investigation by the police, the abusers will be booked. Children who are found to have abandoned their parents even after taking their properties will lose these assets as the settlement deeds executed by the parents will be cancelled as requested by them,” Mr. Koushik said.

 In September alone, 75 petitions from the aggrieved senior citizens have been settled, the Sub-Collector said.

