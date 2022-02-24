4,720 kg of ration rice seized in Tirumangalam

The Madurai unit of Civil Supplies – Criminal Investigation Department seized 4,720 kg of ration rice from a house in Tirumangalam on Thursday.

According to sources, a team of sleuths raided the house of M. Viswanathan, 47, on Periyakadai Street and found 118 bags of rice, each weighing 40 kg, meant for public distribution system, stocked there.

The sleuths arrested Viswanathan and seized the rice and a two-wheeler. He has been booked under the provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955.