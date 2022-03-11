47 DPCs sanctioned for Tirunelveli district

TIRUNELVELI

As harvest of ‘pisanam’ paddy has started in the district that experienced bountiful rainfall during the last northeast monsoon, Speaker M. Appavu inaugurated a direct paddy procurement centre near the e-seva centre at Pottal near Kallidaikurichi on Friday.

He said the agriculturists had taken up paddy cultivation in November last. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was also introducing innovative schemes for the farming sector and was about to present separate Budget for farming sector.

In the first phase, 33 of the 47 direct paddy procurement centre sanctioned for Tirunelveli district had been opened and the remaining centres would be ready to buy paddy in the days to come. Since the government had announced the procurement price, the farmers could sell their paddy in the nearest direct procurement centre after online registration and without involving middlemen.

Apart from the minimum support price of Rs. 1,960 per quintal (for ‘A’ Grade paddy), the Tamil Nadu Government is giving Rs. 100 as incentive while the ‘B’ Grade paddy would get Rs. 1,940 as minimum support price per quintal and the incentive of Rs. 75.

After procuring 50,000 tonne paddy in Tirunelveli Region in 2018 – 2019, the procurement rose to 58,000 tonne in 2019 – 2020. In 2020 – 2021, 95,000 tonnes of paddy was procured.

“Following the procurement of 20,000 tonne paddy during the ‘kar’ season in 2021 – 2022, the government has set a target of procuring 80,000 tonnes of paddy during the current ‘pisanam’ season. Hence, the farmers need not worry about selling their produce for the minimum support price with incentive as adequate number of direct procurement centres will be created on demand. Without the involvement of any middlemen, the farmers will get the amount for the paddy procured through electronic clearing system,” Mr. Appavu said, adding that the direct procurement center opened at Pottal alone would receive paddy harvested from 1,500 acres during this season.

The Speaker, after inaugurating the paddy direct procurement centre at Pottal, distributed farm implements and the tarpaulins to the farmers.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Cheranmahadevi Sindhu, chairman of District Panchayat Council V.S.R. Jegadeesh, Joint Director of Agriculture Gajendra Pandian, Manager (Quality Control), Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation V.G. Manikandan and others participated.