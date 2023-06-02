June 02, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Continuous follow up by investigating officers in sexual abuse cases involving minor children and close monitoring by the district Superintendent of Police have resulted in 47 cases in Virudhunagar district ending up in conviction in the last five months.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal, said that investigating officers were advised to chargesheet the accused at the earliest and follow up the case regularly in the court.

“For each case, trial monitoring officers were nominated who would coordinate with the public prosecutor, witnesses and victims,” the SP said. The witnesses were made to tender evidence under Section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure in the court at the earliest so that they do not turn hostile. Similarly, the victims were given all assistance to expedite the cases, he said.

During the investigation, the police team were advised to meticulously collect all scientific evidences, from CCTV footage, phone call records, location of accused, victims, finger prints etc. Besides, the presence of revenue staff like village administrative officers and village assistants were ensured to strengthen the investigation process, Mr. Srinivasa Perumal said.

As a result, out of the 47 cases that ended up in conviction, the accused in five cases were given imprisonment till death.

In six other cases, the guilty were given jail for 22 years to 30 years and in 10 cases, they got 20 years jail terms.

Life terms in two cases and 10-year jail term in two other cases were given by the court.

The SP also highlighted that in one of the cases, the accused in a POCSO case was given 20 years jail in little over three months from the date of reporting of the case.

Mr. Srinivasa Perumal said that similar follow up action in the courts of law has helped in getting life imprisonment to the accused in nine murder cases and 10-year jail in one murder case.

“As per the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (South Zone), Asra Garg, 112 special police officers have been nominated to follow 404 cases pertaining to murder, murder for gain, dacoity and POCSO cases which were pending trial,” the SP said.

Mr. Srinivasa Perumal said that 124 accused were arrested in three dacoity, 20 robbery and 135 theft cases and ₹38.13 lakh worth 127 sovereigns of gold have been recovered. Similarly, 33 stolen two-wheelers have been recovered in the last five months.