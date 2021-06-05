468 new cases in Madurai

Madurai

05 June 2021 20:57 IST

Madurai recorded 468 new positive cases on Saturday, increasing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 67,520.

A total of 981 persons got discharged and the number of active cases stood at 12,616. Twelve deaths were recorded, increasing the district’s toll to 960.

Virudhunagar district continued to report 400 plus new positive cases for the fourth day in a row on Saturday and fatalities shot up again to double digit —13 deaths — after a let up for two days.

Advertising

Advertising

The district had reported four and five deaths on June 3 and 4. However, eight women and five men succumbed to the viral infection on Saturday. Among them, three men and one woman were aged below 50 years.

A total of 472 persons tested positive and the highest number of 1,224 patients got discharged on Saturday. This brought down the total number of active cases to 5,539.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases crossed 40,000-mark and stood at 40,051 with the number of discharges at 34,058.