4,600 kg of ration rice seized in Madurai

Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department (CIS-CID) sleuths have seized 4,600 kg of ration rice from two different places here on Saturday.

According to CS-CID source, two special teams raided a private rice mill at Sangu Nagar in Vandiyur and found that 60 bags of ration rice, weighing 3,000 kg, were illegally stocked there.

The mill, owned by R. Karthik (37), allegedly sourced ration rice in the surrounding areas, polished and sold it in the market for higher price.

Similarly, Karthik used to sell the rice for cattle feed. The sleuths are on the lookout for the absconding accused.

In another seizure, the sleuths seized 1,600 kg of ration rice that was kept in a cargo vehicle at Valayankulam.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths intercepted the vehicle driver, C. Devaraj (43) of Virudhunagar, and arrested him.

The police have launched a hunt for M. Pandi of Kamarajpuram.