460 kg of sea cucumbers seized

May 11, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a combined operation, the Marine Elite Force, Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the personnel attached to the Forest Station at Mandapam seized 200 kg of sea cucumbers near the highway linking Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram district late on Wednesday night.

In an earlier operation, Indian Coast Guard personnel seized 260 kg of processed sea cucumbers from Edaiyarvalasai near Mandapam. Eleven gunny bags containing processed sea cucumbers were recovered by the ICG inspection team.

The total value of the processed sea cucumbers seized by the ICG was estimated at ₹1.2 crore. They were handed over to the Forest Department officials.

CONNECT WITH US