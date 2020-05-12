46 wholesale shops sealed at Paravai market

Forty-six wholesale shops at Paravai vegetable market were sealed on Tuesday for not shifting their business out of the venue and for flouting personal distancing norms.

In order to reduce crowding at the market in the wake of spread of COVID-19, the district administration instructed a few shops to temporarily shift to a nearby vacant plot. One portion of the plot was allocated for setting up wholesale shops selling potatoes and onions. Another portion was earmarked for those selling brinjal, tomato and lady’s finger.

However, when Collector T.G. Vinay and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inspected the market on Tuesday, they found that the wholesale shops from ‘A’ block selling onions and potatoes had not shifted to their allocated space in the adjacent plot.

Hence, on a directive from the Collector, the entire block was barricaded and 44 shops in the block were sealed.

“These shops continued to sell vegetables to customers with total disregard to personal distancing norms,” said a Corporation official who was present during the inspection.

In addition, two more wholesale shops were sealed for flouting personal distancing norms.

The Collector instructed the shopkeepers to have a public address system to sensitise all traders, loadmen and drivers to wear face masks and maintain personal distancing.